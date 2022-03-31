Woman falls to death from apartment

Kochi

A woman died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment complex at Vazhakkala on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Smitha R. Nair, 48, of Vazhakala. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. She was on the fourth-floor apartment. An investigation was on to find the exact cause of the death. The Thrikkakara police have registered a case of unnatural death. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.