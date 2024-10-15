GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman facing eviction for unpaid loan gets help from businessman

Published - October 15, 2024 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

LuLu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali helped a woman and her two children from being evicted from their home in North Paravur after they faced eviction for an unpaid loan.

He assured her that the outstanding loan amount of ₹8 lakh taken from a home finance company would be paid immediately. His representatives, who visited the family on Monday, handed over an additional support of ₹10 lakh for Sandhya and her two children, according to a release issued here.

Officials of the finance company, who had locked the home as part of the eviction process, opened it following the assurance given by Mr. Ali, it said.

