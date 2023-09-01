Woman doctor alleges sexual harassment by senior at Ernakulam General Hospital

September 01, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman doctor has lodged a complaint against a senior doctor accusing him of having sexually assaulted her during her house surgency period at the General Hospital, Ernakulam, in 2019.

She filed her complaint through an email to the Director of Health Services and the Superintendent of General Hospital on August 30. The latter has forwarded her complaint to the Central Police, Ernakulam. The Health department has ordered an inquiry into the complaint. The Vigilance wing of the department has been told to check whether there were any lapses on the part of the then hospital administration in taking necessary action.

The doctor had initially revealed the alleged incident through a social media post. She alleged that the senior doctor, who was then head of the Department of General Medicine, had groped her and tried to kiss her forcibly in his consultation room. He was the co-ordinator of the house surgency programme at the time of the alleged incident.

Though she reportedly shared her ordeal with her colleagues, the authorities at the General Hospital said on September 1 that no official complaint was lodged by her then against the doctor.

The woman doctor had stated that she did not lodge a complaint against the senior doctor for nearly four years, fearing that it might affect her career.

