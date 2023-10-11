Woman divorced under Khula not entitled to maintenance: Kerala HC

October 11, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has held that a Muslim woman who effected divorce by pronouncing ‘Khula’ is not entitled to maintenance from the date of Khula.

Justice A. Bhadhurudeen while disposing of a petition recently by the husband of a divorced Muslim woman challenging the Thalassery Family Court order directing him to provide her and her child maintenance, observed that when the wife effected divorce by Khula, it was akin to refusal of the wife to live with her husband, as provided under Section 125(4) of the Criminal Procedure Code. As per the section, no wife shall be entitled to receive an allowance for the maintenance or the interim maintenance and expenses of proceeding, as the case may be, from her husband under this section if she is living in adultery, or if, without any sufficient reason, she refuses to live with her husband or if they are living separately by mutual consent. In fact, Khula was pronounced with effect from May 27, 2021 and the litigation between the parties started in 2019.

The court directed payment of ₹7,000 a month as maintenance to the wife from July, 2019 to May 27, 2021 and a maintenance of ₹10,000 a month to the child from 2019 onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.