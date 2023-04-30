Woman dies in accident

April 30, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - KOCHI

A 39-year-old woman scooter rider was run over by a private bus in an accident at Chalikkavattom along the Palarivattom-Vyttila NH 66 Bypass on Sunday.

The deceased identified as M.D. Dhanya of Edappally was reportedly employed as a chef. The police said the accident occurred when the bus was overtaking her scooter. It hit the scooter handle and the vehicle overturned. The woman fell under the bus and was run over.

The Palarivattom police have registered a case against the bus driver for causing death by negligence.