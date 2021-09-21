Kochi

Woman diagnosed with mucormycosis in Kochi

A 38-year-old woman was diagnosed with mucormycosis or black fungus here on Tuesday.

A resident of Udayamperoor, she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. The fungal infection developed after she was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Senior officials of the district health wing said that they had not yet received details on how the woman contracted the secondary infection. Mucormycosis is generally seen in severely ill COVID-19 patients who are on steroids and whose blood sugar levels are disregulated.

K. Babu, MLA, has written to Health Minister Veena George seeking financial help for the patient’s treatment.

The district has so far reported 20 cases of mucormycosis. Nine persons have died owing to the fungal infection, according to official estimates.


