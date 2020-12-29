Woman complains of harassment by flasher in mall

Incident comes close on the heels of misbehaviour against woman actor

Close on the heels of an incident in which two persons were arrested after a popular woman actor had gone public on the social media about misbehaviour towards her at a mall in the city, another young woman has complained of being subjected to stripteasing at the same mall.

The Kalamassery police have registered a case and launched a probe on the complaint registered by a resident of Alappuzha on being harassed on Christmas day when the mall was teeming with people.

According to the complaint, a man exposed his private parts to her at the second floor of the mall during the busy hours. The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 119 of Kerala Police Act (performing any sexual gestures or acts degrading the dignity of women in public places).

Footage collected

The police have started inspecting the video footage collected from the CCTV cameras at the mall as part of the investigation. Though the identity of the man remains yet to be confirmed as he was wearing a mask, the police remain confident of arresting the accused shortly.

Actor’s complaint

A young actor had complained two youngsters of outraging her modesty on December 18 while visiting a popular mall at Edappally with her family for shopping.

Though the victim didn’t file a complaint, the police managed to track down the accused within a couple of days after registering a suo motu case.