Woman cheated of 23 sovereigns of gold on promise of money doubling through ritual

March 21, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman was allegedly cheated by her lover and his friend of 23 sovereigns of gold ornaments by convincing her to perform a ritual involving a tortoise to “double her money”.

The North police have registered a case and arrested two persons in this connection. The arrested are as Kichu Benny, 23, of Idukki and Vishal Meena, 28, of Rajasthan. The case was registered on a petition filed by the woman, a cleaning staff at a private hospital in the city.

According to the police, the three had been colleagues but were currently working in three different places. Meena allegedly convinced the victim to performing the ritual by investing money in a tortoise in Rajasthan. She was reportedly shown YouTube videos of the ritual.

The two had allegedly taken the ornaments from the woman and were about to slip away to Rajasthan when they were nabbed. They are being interrogated by the police and will be produced in court on Wednesday.

The woman had reportedly handed over the ornaments to the accused at Mattancherry. She was found crying by the roadside by a passer-by who took her to a police station, following which a complaint was lodged. Benny was arrested from a rented house at Kundannoor and Meena from Shoranur.

A team led by North police inspector K.G. Prathapachandran, sub inspectors T.S. Ratheesh and N. Ashique, and civil police officers P. Vineeth, Ajilesh, and Vipin made the arrest.