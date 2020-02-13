Woman attacked near metro station

A woman, who works as an assistant manager with a private finance company here, on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Ernakulam South police station after she was allegedly attacked near the Kadavanthara metro station while she was on her way to her workplace. The incident left her with a fractured hand.

The complainanttold the police that she could identify the assailant who had hit her with a tool. She also said the person was among the workers who were protesting against the company for several months.

The police have registered the case under various sections of the IPC, including Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). No arrests have been made.

Killed in accident

A woman, who used to sell fish, was killed after a speeding car hit her near her house at Pachalam. The deceased was identified as Lalitha, 64, wife of late Pullemveliparambil Purushan of Pachalam. The accident occurred while she was returning home from a shop. The North police said the car rammed an electric post after hitting Lalitha. Though she was rushed to hospital, she was declared dead. The body, kept at the General Hospital mortuary, will be released to relatives after post-mortem on Thursday. She is survived by her children Hitesh and Jisha and daughter-in-law Vineetha and son-in-law Shanoj. The police arrested the car driver.