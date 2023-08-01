HamberMenu
Woman arrested on charge of raising bomb hoax at Kochi airport

August 01, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was arrested by the Nedumbassery police after she allegedly raised a hoax bomb threat at the Cochin International Airport on Tuesday.

The incident delayed a domestic flight by at least an hour. The accused was identified as Sheeba Sunny of Thrissur. She was to fly to Mumbai by an Indigo flight at 7 a.m.

The airport has introduced secondary ladder point checking (SLPC), a temporary additional layer of security screening just before boarding the flight, in view of the enhanced security alert by the Central Industrial Security Force across all airports in the country ahead of Independence Day. The woman was allegedly irritated by this additional checking and claimed that there was a bomb in her baggage.

This triggered an emergency alert as per the standard operating procedure, delaying the flight’s take-off until detailed checking was completed. While it turned out to be a hoax, the woman was not allowed to fly and was handed over to the Nedumbassery police. She was booked under the Kerala Police Act for spreading rumours or giving false alarm to mislead the police or any other essential service. She was later released on bail.

This was the second such incident in quick succession at the airport. Five days ago, a man was arrested for raising a similar threat.

