Woman arrested on charge of obstructing doctor on duty

Published - September 18, 2024 01:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was arrested by the Njarakkal police on charges of obstructing a doctor from discharging his duties and attacking hospital employees.

The arrested is Binu Freddy, 52, of Puthuvype. The alleged incident occurred at the Njarakkal taluk hospital on the afternoon of September 10.

Freddy allegedly obstructed a doctor engaged in examining patients and shot the examination on camera without permission. She also reportedly attacked hospital employees who rushed to the scene. The accused has around 10 cases at Ernakulam Central and Tboppumpady police stations.

CONNECT WITH US