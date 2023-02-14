Woman arrested on charge of cheating

February 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman was arrested by the Aluva Cyber police on the charge of cheating a man to the tune of ₹20 lakh after meeting him over social media.

The arrested is Lalchanthangh from Mizoram. The petitioner is originally from Angamaly but is working in Jordan.

The two met over Facebook. The woman allegedly introduced herself as a UK native and said that she was into gold trade. She managed to convince the petitioner that she was interested in doing business in India. She said she was coming to Kochi and requested the petitioner to arrange a driver to help her meet gold merchants.

She then sent the petitioner a photo from inside the flight and told him that instead of Kochi she got the ticket to Delhi. This further convinced the petitioner of her credentials.

She then sent an SOS to the petitioner claiming that her demand draft for ₹3 crore was seized by Customs at the Delhi airport and sought money to get it released. Following this, the petitioner arranged ₹20 lakh after which he lost contact with her.

The petitioner then lodged a petition with the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). Shortly thereafter, a special team arrested her from near the Vasanth Vihar metro station in Delhi. She was engaged in grocery shopping when she was intercepted.

A team led by Inspectors M.B. Latheef and M. Sreekumar, Sub Inspector A.B. Rasheed, senior civil police officer Nimna Maraykkar, and civil police officers Vikas Mani and Ajmal made the arrest.

