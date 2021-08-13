Woman arrested for plot to kill husband’s friend

KANNUR

13 August 2021 20:40 IST

A Kerala Bank employee was arrested on the charge of hiring goons to kill her husband’s friend, on Friday.

The Pariyaram police said N.V. Seema, 48, from Payyanur had hired goons for ₹3 lakh to assault one Suresh Babu, a native of Pariyaram.

Seema, who reportedly admitted to the act, accused Suresh of constantly giving alcohol to her husband, a police officer, thereby disturbing her family life. The Thalassery Sessions Court dismissed her anticipatory bail plea on Friday, following which she was arrested by a team led by Pariyaram Sub Inspector K.V. Satheeshan.

Suresh Babu was critically injured in the alleged attack in April this year. It was following the arrest of assaulters Jishnu, Abhilash, and Sudheesh that Seema’s role came to light.