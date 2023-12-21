Woman arrested for job fraud in Ernakulam

December 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman accused of cheating a job aspirant of over ₹1 lakh has been arrested by the Kalady police.

The arrested was identified as Mary Sabu, 34, who hails from Kannur and was residing in Navi Mumbai. The police had arrested a man named Kishore Veneram of Navi Mumbai in connection with the case.

The accused had allegedly cheated ₹1.25 lakh from a job aspirant at Malayattoor by promising him a job in an oil rig in Azerbaijan. The alleged cheating was pulled off in the name of a Mumbai-based recruitment firm run by the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

To convince the victim, he was summoned to Mumbai for an interview and medical examination. They then collected the money from the victim in the guise of arranging visa and other documentation. In the end, he was issued a fake visa, the police said. Following this, the victim lodged a police petition.

According to the police, the accused had several such cheating cases registered against them at various police stations across the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.