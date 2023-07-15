Woman allegedly stabbed to death by friend in hospital

July 15, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman was stabbed to death by a man, reportedly her friend, in a hospital at Mookkannoor near Angamaly on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The deceased was identified as Liji Rajesh, 40, of Thuravur. She was in the hospital as a bystander to her mother Lilly who was undergoing treatment. The Angamaly police have since then arrested her friend Mahesh, 40, of Aluva.

The alleged incident took place along the corridor in front of Lilly’s room on the fourth floor. The police said a dispute between the two who were long-standing friends resulted in the alleged murder. Mahesh was angered over Liji’s reluctance to continue the friendship, the police said. Her husband works in Qatar.

An argument erupted between the two after Mahesh turned up in Lilly’s room. Shortly thereafter, Mahesh reportedly turned violent. As Liji tried to flee from the room, she got stabbed on her hand first. Then the accused allegedly dragged her to a corner of the corridor and stabbed her multiple times.

People in the adjoining rooms came rushing out and took Liji to the intensive care unit (ICU). But she succumbed to her injuries shortly as she had bled profusely. Mahesh was detained by the hospital staff and handed over to the police. The knife used for the alleged crime was also recovered.

Lilly had been admitted to the ICU for a week owing to a drop in sodium level. At the time of the incident, Liji was alone in the room.

Both had known each other since their higher secondary school days. They had met during a reunion a month ago.

The police said Mahesh had been loitering near the hospital since morning, going by CCTV footage. He could also be seen making a phone call from near the pharmacy on the ground floor. They suspect that the murder was premeditated since Mahesh had come armed with the knife. A welder by profession, Mahesh was a bachelor.

Liji had opened a textile shop in Kalady six months ago. She had two children. Aluva DySP A. Prasad and Special Branch DySP V.S. Navas visited the hospital.