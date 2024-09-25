GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman actor moves HC for anticipatory bail

Published - September 25, 2024 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The film actor who has filed complaints of sexual harassment against actor and CPI(M) MLA Mukesh and other actors on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail as she fears possible arrest in “an unknown crime” involving a non-bailable offence registered against her.

In her petition, she alleged that after registering FIR against the actors, including Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Edavela Babu, she was facing threats to her life from these persons. Besides, fake news about her was being circulated on social and electronic media.

The petitioner submitted that she was cooperating with the police by giving statements in the ongoing cases registered on her complaints. She feared that the police may be attempting to implicate her in false cases.

She had in fact filed an application under the Right to Information Act seeking information whether any criminal case had been registered against her in any police station within the State. However, she had not received any response from .any police station.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:02 pm IST

