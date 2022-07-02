Woman actor approaches Supreme Court to cancel bail granted to Vijay Babu

‘He may destroy the evidence and influence the witness in the case,’ says the survivor

The survivor in the alleged rape case involving Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu has approached the Supreme Court to cancel the conditional anticipatory bail granted to him by the Kerala High Court.

Babu was booked for rape on a petition filed by the survivor on April 22 soon after which he had fled the country to Dubai via Bengaluru. The police booked a second case against him on April 27 after he revealed the identity of the survivor in a social media outburst from Dubai.

In her petition, she pointed out that Mr. Babu is challenging the rule of law by returning from abroad only after getting the bail. He may destroy the evidence and influence the witness in the case, if allowed to continue on bail, she said.

Babu was arrested by the Kochi city police on June 27 in a case registered by Ernakulam South police for allegedly raping the actor. He was taken for evidence collection to the places, where he had allegedly taken the survivor. The police are also collecting evidence about his friends and acquaintances who abetted him to extend his stay abroad besides allegedly trying to influence the survivor to withdraw the petition.

Babu had also been ordered to refrain from contacting or attempt to contact the survivor or any witness in the case and also not to indulge in any kind of attack against the survivor through social media or other modes.

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had opposed the bail granted to him. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes had faced criticism for not taking action against him as its representatives stated that they could not take any steps as the matter is before the court.