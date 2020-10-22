Withdrawal of metro parking charge demanded

KOCHI

22 October 2020 23:55 IST

KMRL must do away with parking charges at the metro’s Pettah station since it is not affordable to metro’s regular commuters, councillor of Kochi Corporation, V. P. Chandran, has demanded in a letter to the metro agency’s MD.

Car owners have to pay ₹20 for an hour and ₹10 for every additional hour. It is ₹10 for an hour for two wheelers and ₹5 per additional hour. Thus, regular commuters have to give ₹90 and ₹45 respectively each day. This was unaffordable to most people. Subsequently, many people are not availing of the metro, he said.

Advertising

Advertising