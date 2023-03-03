Withdrawal of illegal ivory possession case against Mohanlal posted for April

March 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government’s application for withdrawing prosecution against actor Mohanlal in the illegal ivory possession case will be considered by a trial court on April 25.

The lawyer for the actor on Friday produced an order of the Kerala High Court directing the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 3, Perumbavoor, to complete the trial in the case in six months. The order was also communicated to the trial court by the High Court.

Counsel for the third party intervenors, who had earlier opposed the withdrawal of prosecution, was also present in the court on the day. Later, the court posted the case for April.

Going by the deadline fixed by the High Court, the trial court has to decide on the petition by August.

Earlier, the High Court had dismissed an appeal filed by the State against the trial court order, which rejected the State’s plea to withdraw prosecution against Mr. Mohanlal.

The High Court, which remanded the case back to the trial court, asked the trial court to consider the plea to withdraw the prosecution against the actor afresh. The High Court had also observed that the prosecution proceedings cannot be withdrawn for paucity of evidence but on broad principles of public justice.

The alleged illegal possession of ivory surfaced following a raid by the Income Tax department at the Kochi residence of the actor a few years ago. Two tusks fixed on a rosewood stand and another two tusks fixed on both sides of a mirror were seized from the residence. Later, forest officials booked a case against him invoking the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

It was alleged that the actor did not possess a certificate of ownership for the ivory, as mandated under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, at the time of its seizure.

The actor had contended that the State government had issued him ownership. The State also argued that possession and custody of the two pairs of elephant tusks by the actor was legal following the government issuing him the certificate. The contentions were opposed by third party intervenors in the case.