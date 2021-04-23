Withdraw new vaccination policy: KSSP

KOCHI

23 April 2021 00:05 IST

The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) has urged the Centre to withdraw its new vaccination policy which it said would adversely affect the public.

It also asked the Centre to urgently implement a free universal vaccination programme using public funds. “The Kerala government’s stance on the issue is worth emulating, and the Centre should do that,” it said.

As per the new policy, vaccine manufacturers are obliged to give just 50% of the vaccine at restricted prices to the Centre, while they are at liberty to sell the remaining 50% to States and in the open market at a price of its choice. The Centre has not given any funds to States for this purpose, either. This will force States and private hospitals to compete in the market to procure vaccines. It will also result in sale of vaccines in black market. The net result will be that a large section of the population that is incapable of buying vaccines will be left to fend for themselves, the KSSP said, adding that such a development would blunt the fight against the pandemic.

It asked the Centre to provide necessary support to vaccine manufacturers in the public sector in order to ramp up production of vaccines domestically.