With no permanent members, AFT Kochi operations hit

The Kochi Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), dealing with petitions on service matters of defence personnel in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep regions, now has to depend on a temporary arrangement for its operations after the judicial member put in his papers last month.

The administrative member of the two-member bench had completed the term in November 2017. Since then, the bench had been holding its sittings with the service of an administrative member deputed from other States with multiple benches, an arrangement which will now have to be resorted to in the case of the judicial member as well.

The next sitting of the Kochi Bench is scheduled to be held from June 17 to 19 with the two members to be deputed in this manner. However, the members so deputed will keep on changing for each sitting as deputation is made from benches which can afford that for the scheduled sittings.

According to sources, there is no definite stipulation regarding the time-frame for the replacement of permanent members once the posts fall vacant. Defence personnel of the rank of Major General in the Army or equivalent rank in the Air Force or Navy are appointed as administrative members while sitting or retired High Court judges are appointed as judicial members.

The Kochi Bench has nearly 670 cases dating back to 2016. While the tribunal caters to service matters, the majority of cases are related to pension.

Office space

The absence of permanent members comes at a time when the search for a permanent office space continues to prove elusive for the Kochi Bench of the AFT, which has been operating out of a space allotted on a temporary basis at the naval missile and gunnery school, INS Dronacharya.

While a plot was initially identified at Mulavukad, the plan had to be dropped eventually as the Coastal Regulation Zone authorities denied environmental clearance. A request for approval has now been placed with the Southern Naval Command either for permanent allocation of the space at INS Dronacharya or a third plot, which has been identified at Rameshwaram near Mundamveli.