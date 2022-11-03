With golden pumpkin and sugarcane cultivation, Alangad farmers grow a new identity

K.K. Mohanan with harvested golden pumpkin at his field at Koduvazhanga in Alangad panchayat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The golden pumpkin has endeared itself to lovers of rituals as well as nuclear families - both for good reason. The first, for the vegetable’s bright yellow colour and shape and, the second, for its small size that allows a pumpkin to be used up within a day in a nuclear family in place of the traditional varieties that weigh between one-and-half and two kg on an average.

Golden pumpkins have been successfully grown in Alangad panchayat near Paravur over the years. At the same time, the ongoing harvest of sugarcane in the other part of the panchayat is turning heads and bringing fresh attention to the farming endeavours in the local body. The farmers in the panchayat are also building a new reputation as those not averse to taking risks on their fields.

K. K. Mohanan in Koduvazhanga has succeeded where several others have failed. He successfully exhibited recently the suitability of the golden pumpkin or ambily mathan ( ambily meaning moon and mathan meaning pumpkin) to the soil in his homestead. Developed outside the State, the bright-coloured pumpkin variety has been sought after, specially during the Vishu season when bright, golden-coloured vegetables are used for preparing the Vishukani or the auspicious ‘first sight’.

Mr. Mohanan had initially failed to find enough seeds to be planted on a 50-cent plot, part of a two-acre vegetable-growing area. Unable to source golden pumpkin seeds online, he then bought a pumpkin from his neighbourhood shop, the seeds from which were collected, dried, and planted. Just two of the seeds germinated and out of those saplings he obtained sufficient seeds for expanding cultivation.

The shapely pumpkin variety is also called Mysore mathan, as it is believed to have been developed in Mysore, and sundari mathan (meaning beautiful pumpkin). The success of the experiment with a non-traditional pumpkin variety has inspired Mr. Mohanan to bring a larger area under cultivation ahead of the next Vishu.

Meanwhile, farmer and former Revenue Deputy Collector Saji Mendes has succeeded in growing sugarcane in about 50 cents. The first batch is being harvested now. He is part of the efforts to bring back the glory days of Alangad as one of the major sugarcane-growing areas. There was a time when jaggery from Alangad was popular like the variety from Marayur, on the slopes of the Western Ghats. An official of the Agriculture department says that even now households in Alangad have some remnants of the jaggery production units which were operated in their homes.

Alangad panchayat, Krishi Bhavan, and Alangad Service Cooperative Bank have come together to encourage sugarcane cultivation as part of a State-wide campaign to increase acreage under cultivation. Jaggery from the cane being harvested now is likely to hit the market later this year with the help of experts from the sugarcane research centre in Thiruvalla. Farmers will also make use of the expertise of researchers in Coimbatore for expanding sugarcane cultivation.