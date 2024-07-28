ADVERTISEMENT

With discarded trousers and shirts as garden containers, 13-year-old from Karumalloor shows the way

Published - July 28, 2024 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Abhinav at his little vegetable garden in Karumalloor.

Thirteen-year-old Abhinav P.S. at Manakkapady in Karumalloor was short of money to buy conventional planting pots, but, with a little imagination and some experiments, he has succeeded in turning his used trousers, jeans and shirts into garden containers. The effort by the young and enterprising Abhinav has drawn a lot of attention and visitors to the little plot of land close to his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young farmer did not have money to buy pots or containers needed to cultivate vegetables, said K.M. Laiju, a member of Karumaloor panchayat. He then thought of using his discarded clothes for the purpose. His neighbours were initially taken by surprise, but now it has become part of the village farming circle.

Abhinav is a student of Class 8 at FMCT Higher Secondary School, Karumalloor. He has cultivated a keen interest in farming and accompanies his mother, who cultivates a five-cent plot leased for farming.

The youngster is following the good example set by those who have gone ahead of him. Karumalloor is a well-known village of hard-working farmers, who have not allowed frequent flooding of the fields to discourage their activities. The village has been famous for producing traditional vegetables and bananas as well as paddy in substantial quantities during the past.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US