With closure of Thoppumpady Harbour Bridge, no end to traffic congestion in West Kochi

February 25, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The after-effects of the closure of the Thoppumpady Harbour Bridge for repair work on Thursday continues to haunt the people of West Kochi, who continue to experience heavy traffic congestion and constraints on movement of vehicles using the BOT bridge, which is their only link to Kochi city.

Basil Arkatty, a contractor in West Kochi, said usually he took about 35 to 40 minutes to reach different parts of Ernakulam and other areas to oversee his work. But the closure of the old bridge has resulted in severe traffic congestion on the BOT bridge and loss of a lot of time daily. It took more than an hour to reach the destinations at present, he said.

Abhilash Thoppil, member of the Kochi Corporation Council from Edakochi South, said the closure of the bridge was ill-conceived. It has come at a time when a large number of tankers are being sent to West Kochi to address drinking water shortage. Besides, he said, schoolchildren were either in the middle of their annual examinations or were waiting for the examinations to commence.

A Public Works department (PWD) official said if the repair work did not start at present it would be too late before the rains set in. During the rainy season, it will be even more difficult for people to commute if the old bridge remains closed. The official added that the installation of height barriers and the strengthening of the sides of the old bridge would take around 50 days to be completed.

Permission had been sought to start the work earlier. However, it was denied, and the department was forced to begin the work in view of the rainy season, the official said.

Private Bus Operators’ Association district secretary K.B. Suneer said there should have been widespread consultations before the work on the old bridge was launched. He added that owing to loss of time caused by traffic congestion, a few operators were forced to terminate their services.

Mr. Thoppil said the BOT bridge was the only link for commuters to Ernakulam from areas such as Kumbalanghi and Chellanam and the entire West Kochi. The Edakochi-Kannangattu bridge, which links Edakochi to Willingdon Island, is around 6 km south of the BOT bridge. This link can be used by those moving to Vyttila. But those wanting to reach Kochi city are caught in heavy traffic.