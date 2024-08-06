With Carbon Neutral Goshree Campaign, island gears up to earn its place in the sun

Thanthonni Thuruth, an island home to around 60 families right in the heart of Kochi, will have a place in the sun as the Carbon Neutral Goshree Campaign under the aegis of the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) is aiming to make all households on the island fully reliant on solar power. When the goal is achieved, it is expected to be the first island in the country relying solely on solar power for household requirements.

GIDA oversees infrastructure development in eight panchayats, including Mulavukad, where Thanthonni Thuruth is located. The island, nearly 200 years old and home to mostly fishermen, still relies on boats and ferries for travel to the mainland.

The campaign aims to reduce carbon footprints through a slew of measures, including solar power generation and improved waste management, across the panchayats of Kuzhuppilly, Edavanakkad, Pallippuram, Nayarambalam, Njarakkal, Elamkunnappuzha, Mulavukad, and Kadamakudy.

GIDA is still finalising the financial details for equipping households with solar power generation facilities.

The plan is to install 2 kW solar panels for each home, sufficient to meet household needs. The financing of the programme under the schemes offered by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is among the key considerations. Since the households are poor, the modalities of how they will be able to foot the bill for the investment portion outside the subsidy is a concern as each 2 kW plant costs around ₹1.25 lakh.

GIDA also plans to equip government and quasi-government buildings in the panchayats with solar power generation facilities. “The installations will be carried out under the aegis of ANERT (Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology),” said GIDA Secretary Raghuram.

Feasibility studies for six panchayats had been completed and works on the remaining two panchayats would be completed soon. Once all the studies were completed, detailed project reports would be prepared, he added.

He said that the campaign had planned to convert all conventional street lighting to LED systems. Around 70% of the work had been completed.

Mr. Raghuram said a programme would also be launched to make all anganwadis in the panchayats zero-emission institutions under the ‘Angan Jyoti’ project. Solar power generation facilities and energy-saving cooking utensils such as induction cookers and other items would be provided to reduce power requirements, he added.

