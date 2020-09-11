With 295 new cases, Ernakulam has 3,081 active patients now

Sixty-three persons recover from the disease; 21,212 in quarantine

A total of 295 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday. The number of active cases in the district has crossed the 3,000-mark, with 3,081 people currently being treated for the disease.

Of those who tested positive, 17 had arrived from outside the State. Three health workers at private hospitals in the district and five CISF personnel have been infected. A 32-year-old police officer from Cherthala has also tested positive.

Positive cases were also reported from Vengola, Thrikkakara, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Choornikkara, Muvattupuzha, Vaduthala, Vyttila, Kumbalangi, Chellanam, Kalamassery, Kadungalloor, Edathala, Edappally, and Ayavana.

As many as 63 persons recovered and tested negative for the virus on Friday. At present, 21,212 people are in quarantine in the district. Of them, 18,935 are in home quarantine, 101 at COVID care centres, and 2,176 people are in paid quarantine facilities.

For testing, 1,479 samples were collected at government facilities, while 689 samples were collected at private hospitals and laboratories.