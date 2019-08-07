Winds cause ₹25-lakh damage in Eloor

The Revenue Department has pegged at around ₹25 lakh the estimated loss to properties inflicted by strong winds in Eloor municipality on Monday.

However, it remains a preliminary estimate while the actual assessment of the extent of damage and consequent loss remains to be done by the technical wing of the local self-government department (LSGD).

North Paravur tahsildar M.H. Harish submitted a report on the incident to District Collector S. Suhas on Tuesday. The report is expected to be forwarded to the LSGD for further assessment.

“As per our assessment, 53 houses in the municipal limits suffered damage while another three houses were fully damaged. Besides, 22 quarters of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), a church at Pathalam, buildings at the Vallarpadam Container Terminal yard, MKK Nair Hall, and the hall of a temple at Manjummal were damaged in the wind and rain,” said Mr. Harish.

Taking stock

Winds, which started around 11.30 a.m. on Monday, spewed trouble mainly in municipal wards 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21 and 28. Shortly thereafter, the Eloor municipal chairman, secretary, engineer and village officer concerned met and took stock of the situation.

Previously, the Revenue Department was entrusted with assessing the extent of loss caused by natural calamity and distributing the compensation. But the government changed it last year, shifting the mandate to the technical wing of the LSGD, which will submit an assessment report and based on which the Revenue Department will distribute the aid.

Compensation

However, payment of compensation for the damage suffered by the FACT quarters and the MKK Hall remains beyond the purview of the Revenue Department, which is empowered to compensate only individuals. In all likelihood, FACT will have to bear the cost of the damage caused to its properties.

Steps have also been initiated to receive applications from the affected parties, which will again be forwarded to the LSGD for assessment and based on their report compensation will be given.

Multiple agencies including the municipality, police, Fire and Rescue Services, FACT and the Kerala State Electricity Board had to join hands to deal with the havoc wrecked by the wind on Monday afternoon.