ADVERTISEMENT

Windrow plant proposal receives setback; all three firms fail to qualify

May 04, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation will now have to repeat the process of floating fresh bids inviting firms for setting up the plant at Brahmapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation’s move to set up a windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram received a major setback with all three firms, whose technical bids were evaluated, failing to qualify.

While a Pune-based firm had met all the prescribed technical specifications except the five-year experience in operation and maintenance of plants of similar capacity, two others were found waiting for almost all the qualifying criteria. The firm had only three years’ experience in place of the mandatory five years.

The bids of the three firms, two from Pune and one from Kozhikode, were evaluated on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the firms failing to qualify, the civic administration will have to repeat the process of floating fresh bids inviting firms for setting up the plant.

Officials will report the matter to the Mayor, who will place it in the Corporation council for further decisions. The civic body will have to take a policy decision on the issue. It will also have to take a call on the proposed project, officials said.

The Corporation had floated bids inviting agencies for setting up a municipal solid waste treatment plant on the Brahmapuram campus with an installed capacity to process 150 tonnes of waste per day. The civic body had insisted that the firm that won the bid shall be responsible for the design, supply, installation, erection and commissioning of the waste treatment plant. It also insisted that the company shall be responsible for operating and maintaining the plant for five years.

The efficiency of windrow plants depends on their operation and effective maintenance. Hence the Corporation insisted that the firm shall have experience in operating and maintaining plants capable of processing 150 tonnes of waste a day, said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US