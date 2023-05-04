Windrow plant proposal receives setback; all three firms fail to qualify

May 04, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation’s move to set up a windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram received a major setback with all three firms, whose technical bids were evaluated, failing to qualify.

While a Pune-based firm had met all the prescribed technical specifications except the five-year experience in operation and maintenance of plants of similar capacity, two others were found waiting for almost all the qualifying criteria. The firm had only three years’ experience in place of the mandatory five years.

The bids of the three firms, two from Pune and one from Kozhikode, were evaluated on Thursday.

With the firms failing to qualify, the civic administration will have to repeat the process of floating fresh bids inviting firms for setting up the plant.

Officials will report the matter to the Mayor, who will place it in the Corporation council for further decisions. The civic body will have to take a policy decision on the issue. It will also have to take a call on the proposed project, officials said.

The Corporation had floated bids inviting agencies for setting up a municipal solid waste treatment plant on the Brahmapuram campus with an installed capacity to process 150 tonnes of waste per day. The civic body had insisted that the firm that won the bid shall be responsible for the design, supply, installation, erection and commissioning of the waste treatment plant. It also insisted that the company shall be responsible for operating and maintaining the plant for five years.

The efficiency of windrow plants depends on their operation and effective maintenance. Hence the Corporation insisted that the firm shall have experience in operating and maintaining plants capable of processing 150 tonnes of waste a day, said an official.