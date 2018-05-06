‘Will work on women empowerment’

Shikha Surendran loves to read newspapers.

And since she was adjudged the topper in the State in the Civil Services Examination, the engineering graduate has read about herself in the newspapers quite a bit.

It was another round of interaction with the media for the youngster when the Ernakulam Press Club organised a reception in her honour on Saturday.

Ms. Surendran, who was ranked 16 nation-wide, zeroed in on women empowerment as her field of interest to further which she would like to do some meaningful work.

Preparations

Sharing her meticulous preparation that eventually brought her laurels, Ms, Surendran cited smart work and following the prescribed syllabus as her mantra for cracking the Civil Services Exam.

The youngster said she had the civil service as her goal as young as an 11-year-old, and the inspiration all along was her father.

She is a meticulous reader of newspapers.

Far from casual reading, Ms. Surendran made it a point to make analytical notes during the course of reading. She also attended two civil service training institutes.