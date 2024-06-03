Will take up fish kill issue in Parliament, says Hibi

Hibi Eden, MP, said here on Monday that the mass fish kill in the Pathalam segment of the Periyar would be brought to the attention of Parliament. He said he would also bring to the notice of the District Collector the fact that the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) had been left out of a committee constituted to study the incident which resulted in heavy losses for fishermen and cage farmers. He said the decision not to include Kufos in the committee should be reviewed.

Mr. Eden was addressing a rally organised here on Monday by environmental activists and fishermen’s unions against the backdrop of the incident on May 21 and 22. Fishermen’s unions are demanding that all industrial units along the Periyar be converted into zero discharge points, and that CCTVs be set up along the banks to monitor pollution and book those letting untreated waste into the river, which is also a major drinking water source.