Will repair all main roads in city: Kochi Corporation tells HC

August 24, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that all main roads in the city, including the Thammanam-Pullepady bridge and the road in front of the indoor stadium, would be repaired immediately.

The submission was made by Corporation Secretary Babu Abdul Khader, who appeared online before Justice Devan Ramachandran during the hearing on a case related to the bad condition of city roads.

He submitted that the roads would be repaired on a war footing, and that financial constraints would not be a deterrent. Though the Thammanam-Pullepady bridge and the road in front of the indoor stadium had been vested with the Public Works department (PWD) and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) respectively, they would also be repaired. He requested that once the repairs were over, the civic body be allowed to take up the matter with the authorities for reimbursement of expenses.

The court made it clear that the Corporation could approach CSML and the PWD (Bridges Division) for reimbursement as may be legally permissible. They are also at liberty to bring it to the court’s notice if such requests are not acceded to.

Counsel for CSML submitted that even though a contractor was entrusted with the modernisation of the road in front of the indoor stadium, he did not complete it, and, therefore, a re-tendering process had now been initiated.

The senior government pleader submitted that Thammanam-Pullepady Road was under the PWD and now given over to the Kerala Road Fund Board, while the bridge on it came under the PWD (Bridges Division). He also submitted that if the Corporation was to take up repair works of the road and the bridge, necessary measures for reimbursement of expenses could be thought of.

The court also said that standing instructions from the government that roads cannot be repaired during the “official” monsoon season would not stop the Corporation from repairing roads.