“Will prove my innocence before court”: Eldose P. Kunnappillil MLA

Perumbavoor MLA Eldose P. Kunnappillil | Photo Credit: TH

Congress legislator Eldose P. Kunnappillil, who had remained incommunicado for the past 11 days following a police complaint filed by a woman acquaintance that that he had abducted and physically assaulted her to outrage her modesty, appeared at his residence in Perumbavoor on Friday morning. He said he is innocent and has not harmed anyone.

The Perumbavoor MLA, who was granted anticipatory bail by a district court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, said that he will prove his innocence before the court. “I have full confidence in the judiciary. I have already presented my version before the court,” he said.

Behind allegations

On whether there was a conspiracy behind the allegations against him, Mr. Kunnappillil said that he is not able to elaborate further on the merits and demerits of the case in view of the conditions laid out by the court while granting him anticipatory bail. “But I have so much to say about the case and hope to divulge it in the coming days,” he said.

Asked whether the party had taken a position against him in the controversy, Mr. Kunnappillil said that he spoke to K. Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, on Thursday and presented his version. “I have nothing to hide,” he said. The MLA will appear before the court on Saturday to complete his bail proceedings.

Bail conditions

The court had granted him anticipatory bail under stringent conditions, including executing a cash bond backed by two solvent sureties. It had also ordered Mr. Kunnappillil to surrender his passport and mobile phone to the investigating officer. Moreover, he should not leave Kerala and report to the officer.