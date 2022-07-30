Will not cooperate with Ernakulam DMO, says KGMOA

Protest against transfer of doctors from CHC

The Ernakulam district unit of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) will not cooperate with the District Medical Officer (DMO) in protest against the transfer of two doctors from the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Vadavucode grama panchayat.

The doctors affiliated to the association staged a protest at the office of Dr. V. Jayasree, DMO, demanding the reinstatement of the two doctors. The Health department had transferred Dr. Biji Elizabeth Kuriakose and Dr. Sreejith, both assistant surgeons at CHC, Vadavucode, to the General Hospital and Taluk Hospital in Alappuzha respectively, according to the KGMOA.

“They [doctors] were made victims for a series of irregularities committed by two clerks at the centre, who had faced disciplinary action earlier. The doctors were also transferred out of Ernakulam unilaterally without being given a chance to submit their position based on a report submitted by the DMO to the Director of Health Services. Hence, we have decided to boycott the DMO and not to cooperate with her directives till the issue is resolved,” said T. Sudhakar, secretary of the Ernakulam unit of the KGMOA.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jayasree said she had received complaints against both the doctors from the panchayat authorities and P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, alleging non-performance. I had only recommended that their transfer would help in ensuring the smooth operation of the centre, especially after a dharna was held demanding action against the doctors,” she said. On the allegations against the two clerks, Dr. Jayasree said they had been transferred from the centre. Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against them.