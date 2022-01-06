Will not be cowed down by threats: Congress

KOCHI

06 January 2022 20:50 IST

The Congress party and those opposing the SilverLine rail project will not be cowed down by pressure or threats issued by the government, Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas has said.

The party would assemble people who stood to lose their land for the project and ensure that none was evicted, he added here on Thursday.

Only 56 of the 316 families who were evicted a decade-and-a-half ago from Moolampilly for the Container Road and the rail link for the Vallarpadam container transshipment terminal project have been rehabilitated, he said, and warned of an agitation if the State government showed any further delay in providing them justice.

Soon after the Chief Minister’s arrival at the public outreach programme venue here on Thursday, Youth Congress activists led by State secretary P.Y. Shajahan staged a black-flag demonstration outside the venue. They raised slogans saying that the people of the State did not need the project and that it was aimed at siphoning off funds.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi district committee has termed the outreach event an eyewash. The rail project would lead to unprecedented evictions and the State falling into a debt trap, it said.