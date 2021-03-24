Will new parties play spoilsport with prospects of major fronts?

New entrants taking up public causes and fielding professionals as candidates worries prominent players

The potential of new political formations which went on to become political parties to play spoilsport with candidates’ prospects will be a key factor in the impending Assembly elections, especially in Ernakulam and to a lesser extent in Kottayam.

While Twenty20, V4People, and One India One Pension (OIOP) have fielded medical doctors, doctorate holders, entrepreneurs, and people from other professions as candidates, the recently reconstituted State unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided not to contest, focusing instead on building its strength at the grassroots to be ready for the 2023 Lok Sabha elections and other polls likely to occur in the coming three years.

Twenty20, which was floated in 2012, got brute majority in Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat for the second time in succession in the local body polls, while winning overwhelming majority in neighbouring Kunnathunad, Mazhuvannur and Aikkaranad grama panchayats. Similarly, V4Kochi (which went on to become V4People) won 10.20% of the vote share in the local body polls in Kochi within three months of its formation and stood second in three constituencies.

These parties endeared themselves to people by taking up public causes (by improving basic infrastructure and rolling out a slew of welfare measures in the case of Twenty20) and fielding professionals engaged in various fields as candidates. Incidentally, it has caused consternation among the three prominent fronts.

OIOP

OIOP has fielded candidates in over two dozen constituencies in central Kerala. “They include professionals from different fields, farmers, small traders, and retired government officials,” said Johnys P. Stephen of the party. He went on to become president of Uzhavoor grama panchayat with UDF support. The 22-year-old Stephen is a final year MA (Literature) student of Christ University, Bengaluru.

The party has fielded its State president Vinod K. Jose at Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam, a region where it wields influence. It has also announced candidates for Puthupally and Changanassery. “The feedback the party has received is that most people are fed up with the UDF and LDF, which have been taking turns to rule the State. Our main plank is the ₹10,000 pension for all who have crossed 60 years of age, followed by a fight against corruption and extravagance,” he said.

Twenty20

Twenty20 has fielded candidates in eight constituencies in Ernakulam — Ernakulam, Kochi, Thrikkakara, Kunnathunad, Vypeen, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor, and Muvattupuzha. Two among them are medical doctors.

Party president Sabu Jacob said it was done so that an MLA position must not become one’s sole income source. “We recently posted entrepreneur Kochouseph Chittilapilly as chairman of the party’s advisory board. We envisage a modern Kerala without corruption, where peace, happiness, and security prevail,” he said. On whether the party is willing to join hands with new parties with similar objectives, he said it should be examined whether its ideology is compatible with those of others. “We have members across Kerala. Ours is focused- and performance-based functioning and not chasing controversial issues which have little relevance for the common people,” Mr. Jacob added.

V4People

V4People has fielded candidates in Kochi (where its campaign controller Nipun Cherian is in the fray), Ernakulam and Thrikkakara constituencies. “The feedback is that people across age groups are yearning for alternatives. Political polarisation of votes is lessening. With the present trend, 2026 will be a watershed year in the State, when a political movement other than the three traditional fronts come to power. We have units in all districts,” Mr. Cherian said.