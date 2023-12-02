Will Chellanam-Kochi survive to see ‘New Kerala’, ask coastal residents

December 02, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedi has raised the question whether the Chellanam-Fort Kochi coastal areas, constantly under threat of sea erosion, will survive to find a place in the ‘New Kerala’ envisaged by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government through its State-wide Navakerala Sadas.

The forum has held relay demonstrations in Chellanam for around 1,500 days now, demanding that sea protection structures be erected along the entire coastal segment between South Chellanam and Fort Kochi.

The forum would organise ‘Theera Jana Sabha’, a coastal people’s commune, on December 5 to discuss the threats confronting people and to draw the attention of the government to their concerns, said V.T. Sebastian and A.C. Kurien of the Vedi. The ‘Theera Jana Sabha’ will be held ahead of the Navakerala Sadas in Ernakulam.

The Vedi launched the protest programme demanding protection of the coastal segment, one of the worst affected by sea erosion in the State, on October 28, 2019. The programme was launched keeping in mind the threat posed by climate change and accompanying natural disasters, said Mr. Sebastian in a statement here.

Predictions are that over the next 30 years, Chellanam and Fort Kochi and its neighbourhoods will go under water. The rising global temperature has hit the coast hard. Cyclones and sea surges are becoming more common, threatening life and property.

Constant sea erosion has been triggered mostly by unscientific human interventions, blocking the natural flow of water. The operation of the Kochi port has contributed to the speed of sea erosion in Chellanam, the Vedi claimed.

The forum also raised apprehensions about the coastal highway project. The project has not been fully open to the public for information, while concerns of the coastal residents have not been addressed so far.

The coastal residents, especially traditional fishing communities, could become climate refugees any time, said Mr. Sebastian. Given the circumstances, the government must come forward with a programme to find a sustainable solution, he added.