Wild elephant menace: rapid response team to be deployed at Neendapara

May 26, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A rapid response team (RRT) will be deployed at Neendapara in Kavalangad panchayat following a complaint that wild elephants were frequenting the area.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad issued directions at an adalat held at Kothamangalam. O.R. Peethabaran, a local resident, had brought up the issue at the adalat.

The team should tour the area after 6 p.m. The contact number of the team should be made available to residents. A vehicle should be arranged for the team to tour the area, the Minister told Forest officials.

The officials informed the adalat that a solar fence would be put up in the area once the required funds were released.

