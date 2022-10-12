Wife defends key accused in ‘human sacrifice’ case

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 12, 2022 22:01 IST

Wife of Mohammed Shafi aka Rasheed, the key accused in the suspected case of human sacrifice of two women, came up in defence of her husband on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at her home here, she said she was convinced that her husband was incapable of committing such a gruesome crime. They were married for 24 years, she said.

“He was into drinking and on such occasions, he used to beat me. Drinking was his only problem, and that could have brought on him all this,” she said. That Shafi had a house, big bucks, and vehicles was also a figment of imagination. “If that was the case, where are they, and why would he still wear tattered clothes?” she asked.

Shafi had reportedly created a fake social media profile using which he had contacted the second accused, Bhagaval Singh. She said while Shafi had used her phone, she denied that the fake profile was created using it. She, however, said she had little education and did not know what her husband had done on the phone or whom he called using it.

She admitted to have known both Padmam and Rosli, victims of the alleged human sacrifice, but said there was nothing that suggested that something was amiss. She said her husband used to be very friendly with everyone. Shafi, she said, had called Singh from her phone but claimed she did not know him.

She said Shafi neither had any mobile wallet nor a bank account. His account got deactivated following lack of transactions, and he did not use any ATM card either, she claimed.

