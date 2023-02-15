Widespread protests against drinking water shortage in Kochi

February 15, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation area and the neighbouring municipalities witnessed widespread protests on Wednesday against shortage of drinking water supply. Opposition councillors in the Corporation staged an agitation in front of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) office on Park Avenue Road, demanding restoration of regular water supply.

Uma Thomas, MLA, led protesters demanding normalisation of water supply in Thrikkakara constituency. She led a sit-in at the Vyttila sub-division office of the KWA at Kadavanthra. Ms. Thomas received an assurance from KWA officials that normal supply would be restored at the earliest.

Antony Kureethara, Congress leader in the Corporation council, said Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, and Kadavanthara were the worst affected by shortage of drinking water in the past four weeks. He added that the protest organised in front of the KWA office on Park Avenue Road, with protesters carrying empty water pots on their heads, was meant to draw the attention of the authorities to the plight of the people.

He said there was shortage of around 60 MLD (million litres per day) of water in West Kochi. The authorities had assured supply of drinking water in tankers until the shortage is addressed, he added.

KWA sources said the prime reason for water shortage in the Corporation area and its neighbourhoods was the fault developed by three pumps at Pazhoor. They added that only one of the three pumps was functional now, and that another would be ready for operation on Thursday. The third pump will take a few more days to be operational.

There was only a remote chance that all the three pumps would develop faults at the same time, sources said. However, one of them was quickly repaired, and work was in progress on the other, they added.

The water supply situation is grim at Poonithura, Pettah, Vyttila, Kadavanthara, Thammanam, Vennala, and some areas of the Thrikkakara constituency. At the same time, there is shortage of drinking water in some parts of Maradu municipality too.

Members of the Maradu Mandalam Congress committee staged a protest on Thursday demanding normalisation of water supply. They took out a march to the Thripunithura office of the KWA. Opening the protest, Thripunithura Mandalam president T.K. Devarajan said several areas in the municipality had been facing serious shortage of drinking water over the last month.

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asamparambil was among those who spoke at the protest meeting.

Meanwhile, the Thrikkakara municipality has sent in a proposal to build a new 20,000-litre capacity overhead water tank to address drinking water shortage in the municipal area, especially in the eastern parts. The municipality is now being served by an 18,000-litre tank. Taking the capacity to 38,000 litres will help ease the situation, said Ajitha Thankappan, municipal chairperson.

She added that areas such as Vikasvani, Thengode, Athani, and Kollamkudimugal on the eastern fringes of the municipality and places such as Thuthiyoor, Padamugal, Edachira, Nilampathinjamugal and Padamugal Colony were getting drinking water only once in four days now. The frequency of supply has to be brought up to at least once in one-and-a-half days, she said.