Widening of road ordered

KOCHI

11 February 2021 00:56 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to take appropriate steps to acquire sufficient land now in the possession of the Railways on the northern boundary of the Salim Ali Road and widen the road.

The Bench, while disposing of a public interest petition filed by High Court lawyer Suman Chakravarthy and others, directed the State government to provide adequate funds to the Railways on surrendering its land.

The court ordered that the entire exercise be completed within three months.

