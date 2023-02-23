Why take farming lessons from Israel, asks Pokkali Samrakshana Samithi

February 23, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Pokkali Samrakshana Samithi, a forum working to protect the salt-resistant rice variety, has said that it is ludicrous for government officials to study agriculture in Israel while they are unable to take care of or protect the unique rice variety here. In a statement on Wednesday, the Samithi described as “laughable” the visit to Israel by State government officials using taxpayers’ money to take farming lessons.

The statement cited an official, who was part of the team, as saying that he came to know of a rice variety that could resist saltwater in Israel. But Kerala has been blessed with a unique variety of rice that can withstand both floods and saltwater. However, the cultivation of the pokkali variety continues to be confined to five taluks in central Kerala even now, the statement said. At this point in time, the variety is under serious threat thanks to the policies followed by successive governments, it added.

The Samithi alleged that no steps had been taken so far to begin pokkali cultivation for the ensuing season. Several issues such as draining of fields, repair of motors used to pump saltwater out of the fields need to be addressed. There is apprehension about sowing of fields with the onset of the monsoon.