Why no deterrent penalty for setting up hoardings, asks HC

September 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

People erect hoardings because they realise that they are unlikely to face any drastic consequence, says court

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over not prescribing deterrent penalties for putting up unauthorised hoardings in public places despite the High Court orders. Justice Devan Ramachandran while hearing the case against unauthorised putting up of hoardings and flexes, observed that that there was still lack of will on the part of the enforcement authorities to address the issue.

The court pointed out that it had suggested imposition of deterrent penalties on those who installed illegal hoardings. However, the government was yet to come out with its response. Hoardings and their disposal were causing environmental damage and resulted in blockage of drains during monsoon. Yet ‘vested interests’ erected them because they knew that the consequence was not drastic. Besides, if at all penalty was imposed, it was petty fine. They also knew that even if prosecution proceedings were initiated, they need not end in concrete action.

Hearing on Oct. 11

The court observed: “We talk about new Kerala but are unable to address a small issue like the one raised in the case. It clearly shows lack of will of the enforcement authority.” The court added that the secretary in charge of LSGD should appear online on October 11, the next date of hearing, for deliberating on the issues, particularly about the deterrent penalty. The court also asked the secretary to inform the court why the committees set up by the court in each district for removing the unauthorised hoardings and flexes were not functioning.

