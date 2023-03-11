ADVERTISEMENT

How is black a threat to CM, asks NCW chief

March 11, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday sought to know how black colour threatened the party governing Kerala and the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Sharma said that she would wear a black sari on her next visit to the State. She was critical of the alleged harassment faced by a woman who participated in a protest clad in black from a police official. She said that no action had been taken despite lodging a complaint.

Ms. Sharma wondered why such incidents happened in a State where the Chief Minister was vociferous about women empowerment. She said that the accused in the incident should be charged for outraging the modesty of women and under the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Caste Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sharma said that it should be noted that the accused was in uniform while committing the alleged act. She added that a lot of complaints about domestic violence were being received from Kerala unlike in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US