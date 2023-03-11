How is black a threat to CM, asks NCW chief

March 11, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday sought to know how black colour threatened the party governing Kerala and the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Sharma said that she would wear a black sari on her next visit to the State. She was critical of the alleged harassment faced by a woman who participated in a protest clad in black from a police official. She said that no action had been taken despite lodging a complaint.

Ms. Sharma wondered why such incidents happened in a State where the Chief Minister was vociferous about women empowerment. She said that the accused in the incident should be charged for outraging the modesty of women and under the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Caste Act.

Ms. Sharma said that it should be noted that the accused was in uniform while committing the alleged act. She added that a lot of complaints about domestic violence were being received from Kerala unlike in the past.