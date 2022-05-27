Whole Cabinet in Thrikkakara as people reel under inflation: A.K. Antony

Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony on Friday blamed the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues for stationing in Thrikkakara when people continued to reel under severe inflation.

“The government has failed to rein in the rising prices of essential commodities. The entire Cabinet has shifted its base to Thrikkakara to fight the by-election while handing over the State’s rule to the Chief Secretary and other officials,” he told reporters at Palarivattom here.

Maintaining that the verdict in Thrikkakara would be a shock treatment for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Mr. Antony said the result would be people’s response to misrule by the front. “The Left was responsible for scuttling the development of the State for long. The Congress-led United Front government was responsible for ushering in development across various sectors. The development projects in Ernakulam were initiated by Congress Chief Ministers, including K. Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy,” he said.