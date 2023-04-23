Whistleblowers rewarded by Ombudsman for local bodies for exposing corruption

April 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Whistleblowers exposing instances of corruption, maladministration, and nepotism in local bodies are being rewarded by the Ombudsman for Local Bodies.

In two separate instances, Justice P.S. Gopinathan, Ombudsman for Local Bodies, ordered two local bodies to pay ₹10,000 each to two persons who brought out corruption and maladministration in the selection of beneficiaries for the LIFE Mission housing project of the government.

The Ombudsman also went to the extent of asking the State Election Commission to initiate proceedings to disqualify two civic representatives, found engaged in corruption and responsible for maladministration, from contesting future elections. He also directed the police to book criminal cases against a few civic representatives and officials found involved in corruption.

The Ombudsman asked Ranni-Perunad village panchayat to pay G.G. Samuel Kutty, a resident of the village panchayat, a reward of ₹10,000 for bringing out an instance of nepotism, corruption, and favouritism in the preparation of the beneficiary list for providing financial assistance under the LIFE Mission project.

The Ombudsman, while asking authorities to recover the money illegally spent on ineligible persons, also asked the State Election Commission to disqualify a former member of the local body, who had manipulated the beneficiary list, from contesting elections in future.

He also directed to initiate prosecution proceedings against the former civic representatives and the former secretary of the local body for manipulating the beneficiary list.

In another case, the Ombudsman directed the Neyyattinkara municipality to pay J. N. Selin ₹10,000 as a token of appreciation for exposing corruption in the housing project and thus saving a significant amount for the local body.

The investigation held following the complaint revealed that 10 of the 14 beneficiaries identified for the housing project were ineligible.

The Ombudsman also wrote to the State Election Commission to take steps for disqualifying a former president of Nooranad Village panchayat from contesting elections in future as the civic head was found engaged in corruption and maladministration regarding the distribution of cattle to beneficiaries of a government sponsored scheme.