Whether Church Bill goes against SC verdict, asks HC

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to September 19 the hearing on an appeal filed by the State government against a single judge’s order directing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Thiruvananthapuram, to take over Kothamangalam Mar Thoma Church if the Ernakulam District Collector did not implement the court’s earlier directive in this regard.

When the appeal came up for hearing, the government submitted that a draft Bill on resolving the disputes between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions in the Malankara Church had been placed in the public domain and it had started looking into the responses given by the parishioners and others to the Bill.

The Bench then asked whether the State legislature could bring up a Bill when there was a Supreme Court verdict on the issue. The court would like to know whether the legislation was contrary to the Supreme Court verdict. The court added that bringing unity and peace was the ultimate goal and both parties should work towards it.

The court orally observed that it did not want any policemen, CRPF personnel or army men to take over a place of worship. The court added that it was trying to end the litigation.