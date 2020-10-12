Where life is hemmed in by absence of public transport

Kochi

12 October 2020 01:03 IST

For Puthenvelikkara residents, daily commute a costly affair

Sheeba Yesudas, a single mother of two teenagers, has no clue how to plug the drain on her already meagre income, thanks to the near complete absence of public transport in the wake of the pandemic in her Puthenvelikkara grama panchayat near North Paravur.

A salesgirl in a textile shop, she is now forced to spend ₹70 every day as autorickshaw fare for conveyance as the public transport remains yet to be restored to the pre-pandemic days.

“At a time when we are already struggling to make ends meet, this is an additional burden we could have done without. During normal times, I could have hitch-hiked my way back and forth. But due to the scare of COVID, people no longer entertain that,” said Sheeba who is the sole breadwinner of the family. That even autorickshaws are operating in limited numbers make life even harder for the working class who cannot afford the luxury of two-wheelers.

Except for a sole private bus, the public transport network in this hamlet bordering Thrissur district is completely absent. KSRTC, which used to operate multiple services through the panchayat from nearby towns like Aluva and Paravur, is missing since the lockdown in March.

“I have personally spoken to the KSRTC authorities to restore at least a limited number of services during the morning and evening office hours since majority of the people work outside the panchayat. They had promised to do the needful in a week. That was a fortnight ago,” said P.V. Laju, president, Puthenvelikkara panchayat.

With no scope to pressurise private operators to resume service unless guaranteed of a stable collection, the civic body has been left with no other option but to knock on the door of KSRTC yet again.

It emerges that Sheeba is among the relatively lucky lot considering she has to pay only ₹70 for her daily trip from her home in Thuruthyppuram to the shop at Puthenvelikkara and back.

“That fare could touch ₹220 for back and forth trips between Thuruthyppuram and Paravur and ₹150 from Puthenvelikkara to Paravur. That could be too much for casual labourers working in those places,” said Francis Valiyaparambil, a former district panchayat member.

With the pandemic situation continuing, the restoration of public transport any time soon seems unlikely, leaving people in the panchayat with little options.