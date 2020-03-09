When your own food is not part of the show

Moviegoers in the city continue to face the ban on bringing food of their choice and water bottles from outside to cinema halls.

From biscuit packets to snacks and fruit juices, movie buffs are screened at the halls, especially at the ones functioning inside city malls.

The screening begins at the security counter where one has to open one’s bags for security personnel to take a look. The seized foodstuff are to be left at the security counter and may be collected after the movie, forcing people to buy food from counters operating inside the multiplexes.

“Once, I had to raise my voice as the personnel did not allow me to take a water bottle meant for my kids to the cinema hall. It was after much arguments that they permitted me to take the bottle inside. I had a tough time convincing them that I could not give drinking water brought from outside to my child, who was convalescing from an illness,” said M. Sruthi, a movie enthusiast.

“It’s not just about preventing people from taking food inside, but also about fleecing customers. The food that is sold across the counters are exorbitantly priced,” said Simmi, an avid moviegoer.

“A few months ago, I had carried a packet of biscuit in my handbag to the theatre. After inspection, they wanted me to hand over the packet to them, which is unjustifiable. Even the drinking water sold there is sold at higher rates and one may not be able to afford it every time,” she added.

In another instance, a woman journalist, who was accompanying her pregnant friend, was forced to leave food and water that were taken in for the expectant mother. Repeated pleas for letting in the water bottle fell on deaf ears, she said.

On another occasion, the security guard took away food purchased from the snacks counter operating on another floor of the mall. “She wanted the food to be left at the counter though she allowed me to return and have it during intermission time,” she said.

Exorbitant rates

At the eateries operated on the theatre premises, a cup of coffee could cost you anything between ₹90 and ₹110. One will have to shell out at least ₹250 for a medium sized bucket of caramel popcorn. A vegetable sandwich could cost ₹150 and hot dogs could set you back by ₹250.

“The security guards do not spare even patients who may have to take home-cooked or boiled water,” said Sreelatha Parameswaran, a lawyer practising at the Kerala High Court. “Once, the security guards forced us to abandon drinking water brought from home for my cousin who had undergone a kidney transplant. We tried to reason with the security guards, citing his precarious health condition. His repeated pleas failed to move them and he was deprived of drinking water,” said Ms. Parameswaran.

The absence of a legal framework to govern the sale of foodstuff at cinema halls, and special events such as sports, festivals and trade fairs, was being exploited by traders, admitted a senior government official handling the Consumers Affairs portfolio.

There were complaints that cricket fans had to pay through their nose for food and water during some of the Indian Premier League matches held in Kerala. The government successfully introduced a price regulator mechanism during the Sabarimala pilgrimage, which benefited pilgrims. The Kerala High Court had upheld the decision of the State government, the official said.

According to S. Sanal Kumar, a lawyer, there is no justification for selling foodstuff at prices above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). Cinema halls are public places where entry is regulated by fees. The consumer goods and food can be sold only on MRP and banning moviegoers from bringing food items amounts to fleecing. The ban would force customers to purchase food at high prices, he said.

At the same time, those at the call centre of PVR Cinemas, which screens movies in a few city malls, said it was the policy of the company not to allow food from outside to be brought into the theatres. There had not been any update on the policy, said a customer care executive at the call centre.

One of the management representatives of Oberon Mall, when contacted, said the mall management had noting to do with the affairs of the movie halls functioning there. It was up to the firms running the cinema halls to decide on those aspects, he said.